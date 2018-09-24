Woman ‘drives away’ after pedestrian hit in Newhaven

Police are searching for a woman driving a silver coloured car who drove off after colliding with a pedestrian in Newhaven.

Police said, between 9pm and 10pm on Saturday (September 1) the 21-year-old local woman pedestrian was on the pedestrian crossing on the A259 Brighton Road at the junction with Lewes Road, when she was hit by the car which was travelling north.

The car sustained damage to the wing mirror which fell off and which the driver picked up at scene. The car stopped at the scene but the driver, understood to be a woman, left no details before driving away, police said.

The injured woman was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton to be treated for ankle and rib injuries.

PC Stuart Kenway of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit at Polegate said: “The car could be a Peugeot or a Ford Focus. If you saw what happened or if you think you know who the driver may be, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 552 of 03/09.”