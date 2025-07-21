Woman from Tunbridge Wells seriously injured after car overturns in East Sussex: police appeal for information

Sussex Police have announced they are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured in a collision in Wadhurst

Police said a grey Mitsubishi was travelling eastbound on the B2169 Furnace Lane at about 1am on Monday, July 21, when it left the nearside carriageway and overturned down an embankment.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The vehicle and its two occupants were recovered by the fire service; no other vehicles were involved.

“The passenger – a 56-year-old woman from Tunbridge Wells – was extracted from the car and taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. The driver – a 59-year-old man from Tunbridge Wells – was uninjured.

“An investigation is underway, and officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it, or captured any relevant dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage, to email [email protected] quoting Operation Real.”