A woman has been left seriously hurt after a collision on a village road in East Sussex.

A road traffic incident was first reported in Frant – the Wealden district of East Sussex – just before 3.40pm on Friday (March 7).

Sussex Police officers are investigating this two-vehicle collision.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Frant Road, on the A267, just before 3.40pm, to reports of a collision between a red Fiat and a blue Corsa.

A267 Frant Road was closed on Friday evening 'due to multiple RTCs', according to bus company Stagecoach. (National World stock image)

“One of the drivers, a 47-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

“A section of the road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident – or has any relevant dashcam footage – is asked to contact the police online, or via 101, quoting serial 874 of 7/3.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday afternoon: “A267 at Frant – road traffic collision ongoing. Road reported as closed both ways, according to the speed sensors.”

Stagecoach South East reported that its bus services were affected.

An X post read: “Due to an RTC and the closure of Frant Road the 51 service will be terminating at Mark Cross. This means there is currently no service between Mark Cross and Tunbridge Wells.”

At 6.55pm, the bus company added: “The A267 Frant Road is still closed due to multiple RTCs. Service 1066 will divert via B2100 at Sparrows Green, Wadhurst and B2169 to The Bull Inn in Tunbridge Wells.”