Woman taken to hospital following collision near Chichester railway station

A road near Chichester Railway Station is closed following a collision this evening (November 8).

Multiple ambulances and police cars were on the scene following a collision on Stockbridge Road at about 5.30pm.

An overturned motorbike was in the road, and ambulances were seen tending to a person nearby.

The AA had reported that the road wass partially blocked both ways, with slow traffic due to the crash on A286 Stockbridge Road.