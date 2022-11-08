Woman taken to hospital following collision near Chichester railway station
A women was taken to hospital following a collision near Chichester railway station yesterday evening (November 8).
Multiple ambulances and police cars were on the scene following a collision on Stockbridge Road at about 5.30pm.
An overturned motorbike was in the road, and ambulances were seen tending to a person nearby.
The AA had reported that the road wass partially blocked both ways, with slow traffic due to the crash on A286 Stockbridge Road.
In a statement, Sussex Police said: “A collision took place between a moped and a pedestrian on Stockbridge Road, Chichester, at about 4.50pm on Tuesday (November 8).“A woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Injuries not thought to be life-threatening. Road later re-opened.”