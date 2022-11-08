Edit Account-Sign Out
Woman taken to hospital following collision near Chichester railway station

A women was taken to hospital following a collision near Chichester railway station yesterday evening (November 8).

By Sam Pole
19 hours ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 12:39pm
A road near Chichester Railway Station is closed following a collision this evening (November 8).

Multiple ambulances and police cars were on the scene following a collision on Stockbridge Road at about 5.30pm.

An overturned motorbike was in the road, and ambulances were seen tending to a person nearby.

The AA had reported that the road wass partially blocked both ways, with slow traffic due to the crash on A286 Stockbridge Road.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “A collision took place between a moped and a pedestrian on Stockbridge Road, Chichester, at about 4.50pm on Tuesday (November 8).“A woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Injuries not thought to be life-threatening. Road later re-opened.”

Sussex Police