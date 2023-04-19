Woman taken to hospital following Eastbourne collision
A woman was taken to hospital and a road was blocked following a collision in Eastbourne, police said.
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST
Officers explained that emergency services attended Brodrick Road at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, April 18, following reports of a collision involving a car and two parked vehicles.
A resident said the road had been blocked between Hazelwood Avenue and Henfield Road.
