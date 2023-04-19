Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorld
Woman taken to hospital following Eastbourne collision

A woman was taken to hospital and a road was blocked following a collision in Eastbourne, police said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST

Officers explained that emergency services attended Brodrick Road at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, April 18, following reports of a collision involving a car and two parked vehicles.

One woman was taken to hospital, Sussex Police added.

A resident said the road had been blocked between Hazelwood Avenue and Henfield Road.

Collision in Brodrick Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex News and PicturesCollision in Brodrick Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex News and Pictures
South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

Collision in Brodrick Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex News and PicturesCollision in Brodrick Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex News and Pictures
Collision in Brodrick Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex News and PicturesCollision in Brodrick Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex News and Pictures
Collision in Brodrick Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex News and Pictures
Collision in Brodrick Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex News and PicturesCollision in Brodrick Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex News and Pictures
