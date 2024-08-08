Work on new M25 footbridge begins

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 07:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Work has begun on the construction of a new 61 metre long footbridge on the M25.

Balfour Beatty has started construction on the new Clearmount footbridge near M25 Junction 10.

Once completed, the footbridge will offer safe passage for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse-riders over one of the UK's busiest motorways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With over 300,000 vehicles expected to travel under the bridge each day, the new steel structure will safely connect communities between the A3 Ockham Park Junction and Wisley Lane, part of National Highway’s M25 J10 three-year project.

Balfour Beatty experts overlooking Clearmount footbridge. Picture: Balfour BeattyBalfour Beatty experts overlooking Clearmount footbridge. Picture: Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty experts overlooking Clearmount footbridge. Picture: Balfour Beatty

Assembled offsite, the trestles and steel beams supporting the footbridge were delivered to Buxton Wood near the site, last week.

Experts at Balfour Beatty will now begin the complex assembly of the footbridge whilst minimising disruption to the travelling public wherever possible.

Once installed, the bridge will be 61 metres long, 4.3 metres wide and 2.6 metres high, weighing in at over 130 tonnes.

Related topics:WorkM25

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice