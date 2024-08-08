Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work has begun on the construction of a new 61 metre long footbridge on the M25.

Balfour Beatty has started construction on the new Clearmount footbridge near M25 Junction 10.

Once completed, the footbridge will offer safe passage for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse-riders over one of the UK's busiest motorways.

With over 300,000 vehicles expected to travel under the bridge each day, the new steel structure will safely connect communities between the A3 Ockham Park Junction and Wisley Lane, part of National Highway’s M25 J10 three-year project.

Balfour Beatty experts overlooking Clearmount footbridge. Picture: Balfour Beatty

Assembled offsite, the trestles and steel beams supporting the footbridge were delivered to Buxton Wood near the site, last week.

Experts at Balfour Beatty will now begin the complex assembly of the footbridge whilst minimising disruption to the travelling public wherever possible.

Once installed, the bridge will be 61 metres long, 4.3 metres wide and 2.6 metres high, weighing in at over 130 tonnes.