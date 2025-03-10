Work to remove a wall that runs in the centre of the A259 in Hastings Old Town has started.

East Sussex Highways said the works are being carried out as the centre wall on East Parade has deteriorated.

The works started on Monday (March 10) and will run until Wednesday (March 12), it said.

They will take place between 9.30am and 4.30pm each day.

The wall in East Parade being removed

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “These works involve dismantling and removing the wall on the central reservation. The kerbed area will remain in place with a tarmac finish.

“The road will remain open with minimal disruption to road users.

“The central reservation wall on East Parade is being removed for safety reasons.

“Safety concerns around the wall due its deterioration were identified during a planned safety inspection and it is unsafe to both motorists and pedestrians to leave it as it is.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause.”

After the decision to remove the wall was announced residents took to the Observer’s Facebook page to slam the plans, saying money would be better spent repairing potholes.

Lyn Meadows said: “What an appalling and despicable waste of money and resources. Roads full of potholes, town centre an absolute eyesore with no public toilets and very few shops.”

Michelle Betteridge said: “What don’t the highways stop wasting our money and do the potholes that are causing damage to so many of our cars? Ridiculous waste of time and money in my opinion.”

Tim Mepham said: “So let me see if I’ve understood this correctly, the wall is deteriorating so needs to be demolished. Meanwhile the main roads in the town look like the result of a bombing campaign and this is apparently the council prioritising funding for the town. What an absolute joke.”

Stephanie Gaunt said: “What? Why? What a crazy idea. Let’s not also forget the dreadful state of the pavements. That wall is a safety feature, channelling pedestrians towards the crossings.”

Others said the wall has been used as a place to sit and watch the Old Town Carnival procession over the years.

Mark Burgess said: “I like the wall, lived here all my life and it is part of the town. They are taking away the character of the town.”

Caroline Coldwell said: “This wall is part of my childhood. We as a family have sat on this wall and watched the carnival, with a bag of chips.”

And Luke Michael Lambourne said: “That wall has been there as long as the Stade has. Why knock it down? Just leave it and concentrate on the sinkholes in the roads.”