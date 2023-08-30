BREAKING
Work to take place on Eastbourne road for five days

Works are set to be carried out on a road in Eastbourne as a new water supply pipe is being fit.
Jacob Panons
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST

Streets works will take place in Old Drove and there will be some carriageway incursion, South East Water said.

A spokesperson from the company added: “Thanks for bearing with us, we're really sorry for any inconvenience caused. The planned start date for the work is [Monday,] September 11.”

South East Water said it is hoping to complete the work by Friday, September 15.

