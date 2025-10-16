Works on sections of the newly-opened Queensway Gateway Road in St Leonards will be carried out over the coming weeks, East Sussex Highways has announced.

The works will mean there will be overnight closures.

These include installing new signage and applying markings to the cycleways.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “Following the opening of the new Queensway Gateway Road junction, some final construction activities are required to complete the remaining sections. These works are essential to ensure overall compliance with safety and accessibility standards.

The Queensway Gateway Road opened on September 30.

“To minimise disruption, the remaining works will be carried out during overnight closures on the following dates: 8pm to 6am from Thursday, October 16 to Monday, October 20, 8pm to 6am from Saturday, October 25 to Wednesday, October 29, and 8pm to 6am from Saturday, November 1 to Monday, November 3.

“During these closures, we’ll be installing new signage, reinstating the embankment, and applying markings to the cycleways. Please plan your journeys accordingly and follow signed diversion routes during these times.”

Shortly after the road was finally opened last month, John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, which represents town centre businesses, claimed some motorists were 'dangerously reversing into oncoming traffic' due to a 'design flaw' in the road.

He said drivers were 'regularly misunderstanding the left filter from Whitworth Road onto the A21'.

In response an East Sussex County Council spokesperson said directional signs would be installed over the next few weeks.

The opening of the Queensway Gateway Road was due to be completed in November 2016.

The final part of the road, which links Queensway with the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, started last September and was originally set to be completed by December 31, 2024.

Then East Sussex Highways said the works were not set to be complete until spring.

It was then delayed again until September.

The latest delay was caused by work to relocate a water main.

In June Lucy Powell, the then Leader of the House of Commons, branded the Queensway Gateway Road the ‘road to nowhere’.

She made the remarks after the issue was raised in Parliament by Hastings MP Helena Dollimore who said businesses had lost ‘millions’ due to the final stage of the project being delayed.

The final section of the long-delayed Queensway Gateway Road finally opened to traffic on September 30.