Works to begin for one month on West Sussex road near A27
Drainage works will be taking place on a West Sussex road near the A27 for one month, starting on Wednesday September 25.
A statement from West Sussex Highways reads: “Titnore Lane, Clapham, Worthing. Drainage repair works to start from 25/09/2024 to 25/10/2024 between 07:30 to 17:30.
"Multi-way traffic management will be in place. Apologies for any inconvenience."
To keep up to date with road works in this area, follow One.Network for further information.
