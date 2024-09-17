Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drainage works will be taking place on a West Sussex road near the A27 for one month, starting on Wednesday September 25.

A Worthing road which is near the A27 will be closed due to works.

A statement from West Sussex Highways reads: “Titnore Lane, Clapham, Worthing. Drainage repair works to start from 25/09/2024 to 25/10/2024 between 07:30 to 17:30.

"Multi-way traffic management will be in place. Apologies for any inconvenience."

To keep up to date with road works in this area, follow One.Network for further information.