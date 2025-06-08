Road closures have been put in place to facilitate the Worthing 10k event.

Taking place on Sunday, June 8, the Worthing 10K is one of the largest mass participation running events in the south – welcoming runners of all abilities to a fast, flat, personal best friendly race route.

"Whether you’re a first timer, running for charity, or an experienced club runner you’ll enjoy a fantastic morning of running by the seaside,” the organisers wrote on the event website.

Bus company Stagecoach South reported on Sunday morning: “Due to the Worthing10K run today 08/06/25 between 09:00-12:00 the Coastliner700 & Service11 are unable to serve the seafront between South Street roundabout and top of Grand Avenue in both directions.

Images from a sun-baked Worthing 10k in 2023. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography

"Passengers are advised to catch these serves on diversion via Mill Road. Our apologies.”

Worthing Borough Council wished everyone taking part good luck.

“A number of roads will be temporarily closed to facilitate the event, which is starting and finishing at the section of Marine Parade adjacent to Queens Road and looping around Goring Greensward, at the section of Marine Drive adjacent to Amberley Drive.

“We love Worthing because there's so much going on through the summer.”

To find out more about the Worthing 10k, visit: https://www.worthing10k.co.uk/