A car park in Worthing will close overnight three times this week.

This is due to the continued construction of the Worthing Heat Network – a ‘pioneering scheme’, which aims to ‘bring sustainable heating to buildings and homes across the borough’.

A night-time closure is coming into effect at High Street surface car park on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (January 28 to 30).

Worthing Borough Council told residents and visitors on social media: “The car park will remain open during the day, but vehicles will only be able to exit the facility during the closure period, which runs from 7pm to 5am on each of the three days.

There are ongoing construction works taking place until March 2025 on the section of High Street near the High Street multi-storey car park and the grass verges outside of the car park. Photo: Hemiko

“High Street multi-storey car park remains open as normal despite the fencing and one-way system currently in place along the road.”

The council is delivering the scheme in partnership with Hemiko, a low-carbon energy company which is designing, building and will operate the network.

"Installing heat networks involves laying new pipe infrastructure below ground,” the council said, adding: “It requires some short-term disruption to roads and public spaces before the town can enjoy its decarbonising benefits for many years to come.”

After a break over Christmas, construction works resumed earlier this month on High Street, between the Union Place roundabout and the entrance to the High Street multi-storey car park.

"We wanted to explain to you why the closure is in effect, what alternative parking is available, how you or your organisation might be affected, and who you can speak to if you would like more information or want to provide feedback.

"There are ongoing construction works taking place until March 2025 on the section of High Street near the High Street multi-storey car park and the grass verges outside of the car park."

During the car park closure period, vehicles will only be able to exit the car park. Hemiko staff, ‘identifiable by their high visibility vests’, will be ‘on hand to support drivers as needed’.

The High Street Surface Car Park will remain open during the day but will have a road plate installed ‘to allow safe passing to and from the car park’.

Hemiko added: “The road plate will be placed over the trench where pipework is being installed. Once the road is reinstated to its original condition, the road plate will be removed.”

For more information, the developers can be contacted via [email protected].