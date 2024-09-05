Worthing crash: road partially blocked with queueing traffic in both directions
There have been reports of a crash in Worthing this morning (Thursday, September 5).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said Glebe Road is partially blocked with queueing traffic due to crash on both ways at A2031 Rectory Road.
The incident was first reported at 7.38am.
