Worthing crossing works: Temporary traffic lights will in place for two weeks
According to West Sussex Highways, there are planned works on Goring Way, near Aldsworth Parade.
"The refurbishment [for a] greener and more efficient crossing [is] to start from January 27 to February 11 between 9.30am to 3.30pm,” a traffic notice on social media states.
"Traffic management will be in place.”
West Sussex County Council said tis scheme is part of the three-year Halogen Bulb Replacement Programme.
A spokesperson explained: “The traffic signals team at West Sussex Highways is refurbishing crossings by replacing the old halogen lights with the latest green Light-Emitting Diode (LED) technology, which has both cost saving and environmental benefits.
"In 2022, manufacturing of halogen bulbs stopped due to lack of demand. To ensure that West Sussex County Council can keep all traffic signals operating safely and efficiently, it is crucial that we convert the remaining halogen bulbs to LED.
"This also contributes towards the council’s pledge to become carbon neutral by 2030, by delivering an 11 per cent energy and carbon saving from the total traffic signals usage.”
One Network reported that the project will see the ‘decommissioning of the current crossing and signals’, with the installation of an upgraded crossing, new signal poles, signal heads and a controller.
The traffic notice stated that ‘delays are likely’ due to the ‘two-way signals’.