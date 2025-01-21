Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists have been warned that traffic delays will be ‘likely’ when a road refurbishment project begins in Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to West Sussex Highways, there are planned works on Goring Way, near Aldsworth Parade.

"The refurbishment [for a] greener and more efficient crossing [is] to start from January 27 to February 11 between 9.30am to 3.30pm,” a traffic notice on social media states.

"Traffic management will be in place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists have been warned that traffic delays will be ‘likely’ when a road refurbishment project begins in Worthing. Photo: National World stock image

West Sussex County Council said tis scheme is part of the three-year Halogen Bulb Replacement Programme.

A spokesperson explained: “The traffic signals team at West Sussex Highways is refurbishing crossings by replacing the old halogen lights with the latest green Light-Emitting Diode (LED) technology, which has both cost saving and environmental benefits.

"In 2022, manufacturing of halogen bulbs stopped due to lack of demand. To ensure that West Sussex County Council can keep all traffic signals operating safely and efficiently, it is crucial that we convert the remaining halogen bulbs to LED.

"This also contributes towards the council’s pledge to become carbon neutral by 2030, by delivering an 11 per cent energy and carbon saving from the total traffic signals usage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Network reported that the project will see the ‘decommissioning of the current crossing and signals’, with the installation of an upgraded crossing, new signal poles, signal heads and a controller.

The traffic notice stated that ‘delays are likely’ due to the ‘two-way signals’.