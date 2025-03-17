From Sunday (March 23) to Friday, March 28, Hemiko will be ‘installing the foundations’ of its new energy centre outside the front of the High Street multi-storey car park.

The low-carbon energy company will install the steel framework of the energy centre using a crane.

A Worthing Borough Council social media notice explained: “Hemiko, our partner in delivering the Worthing Heat Network, will be stepping up its works outside High Street multi-storey car park later this month, meaning motorists will have to access the parking facility in a different way.

"The nature of the work means that the main entrance to the car park will be inaccessible, so motorists will need to enter and leave through the usual exit that connects to the eastern end of Chatsworth Road.

“Hemiko will be managing a temporary stop-go system to ensure vehicles safely take turns entering and departing the multi-storey car park.”

The council said motorists will not be able to access the multi-storey car park from High Street and will need to use Hemiko’s planned diversion route around the town centre to enter the car park from Chatsworth Road.

“High Street will be reopened ahead of the works beginning, which will allow southbound vehicles to use the road again,” the council added.

"However a stop-go system will be in place on the road to manage access in and out of the car park.

“We apologise for the inconvenience. The other option presented by Hemiko was to completely close the multi-storey car park during temporary works, but we prioritised keeping the facility open so visitors to our town centre could still use it.”

The council said it understands that ‘not everyone will want to park’ at High Street multi-storey while these temporary measures are in place.

“We would therefore recommend Grafton and Buckingham Road multi-storey car parks as suitable alternatives, as well as the town’s surface car parks,” the council added.

"The cycle storage hub near the entrance of High Street multi-storey car park will be inaccessible during the works. Users of this service can use the alternative facility at Civic Quarter multi-storey car park, located off Stoke Abbott Road.

“If you're a regular user of High Street multi-storey car park and have a question about your season ticket or the town centre workers scheme, please contact our parking team at [email protected].”

The council said it is expected that the temporary measures at High Street multi-storey car park will be required by Hemiko for a ‘second and final time’ this spring. These dates are yet to be confirmed.

Hemiko said the health and safety of local residents and staff is ‘a top priority’.

A statement read: “We will be installing safety fencing around the site, to keep everyone safe. We have undertaken health and safety assessments of the works and will continue to do these throughout.

“If you are a resident of the road with accessibility requirements or vulnerability, please let us know on 01903 337364 or by emailing us and we would be happy to meet with you to discuss your needs, and ensure safe access is always available to your property or place of work.

“Thank you – and who to talk to if you’d like more information or to provide feedback.

“We know that no one likes disruption on their streets. We will be working very hard to minimise the disruption as much as possible. Thank you for your cooperation whilst we complete these essential works.”

If you have any concerns and would like to speak to one of the local team, you can call 01903 337364 or email [email protected]. Further details are accessible at https://hemiko.com/contact-us.

You can also feel free to speak to staff when you see them on site.

1 . Worthing Heat Network Hemiko said the health and safety of local residents and staff is ‘a top priority’ throughout the works in Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing Heat Network From Sunday (March 23) to Friday, March 28, Hemiko will be ‘installing the foundations’ of its new energy centre outside the front of the High Street multi-storey car park. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

3 . Worthing Heat Network Hemiko said the health and safety of local residents and staff is ‘a top priority’ throughout the works in Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Worthing Heat Network Traffic management will be in place, whilst the low-carbon energy company install the steel framework of the energy centre using a crane. Photo: Hemiko