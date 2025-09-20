Worthing heat network: 'One-way traffic management plan' in place as more 'major roadworks' commence

More roadworks are in place for the heat network project in Worthing.

The ‘remaining major section of roadworks’ have begun for the first phase of the Worthing Heat Network,

Developer Hemiko’s latest social media update – on Wednesday, September 17 – read: “Roadworks on High Street are nearing completion, with works near the junction from Union Place to High Street, as well as the works outside Waitrose finished.

"The roundabout and pedestrian crossing by Waitrose have now re-opened. Thank you to everyone for your patience while these works were underway.”

Starting next week, part of Richmond Road will be reduced to one lane, and a one-way traffic management plan will be in place ‘to keep traffic flowing’. Photo: Google Street View

Emergency gas works were carried out on Richmond Road by another utility company. These have now been completed, with Hemiko teams plans now beginning to install pipework along Richmond Road.

The work commenced on September 22. Part of Richmond Road has be reduced to one lane, and a one-way traffic management plan will be in place ‘to keep traffic flowing’.

"Our works on Richmond Road are the final major roadworks scheduled for the current phase of the network,” the developer said.

“Businesses on Richmond Road remain open, so please continue to support local shops while we carry out these works.”

Heat networks are an alternative to gas boilers and provide heating and hot water to homes and buildings through a network of insulated underground pipes – and Worthing’s forms a key part of the council’s commitment to become a carbon neutral council by 2030 and a net zero area by 2045. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

According to a traffic notice on One.Network, the ‘24-hour a day, one way road closure’ will mean traffic is only able to travel eastbound – with no westbound traffic.

The notice added: “No right turn from Chapel Road into Richmond Road when travelling south.

"No left turn from Chapel Road into Richmond Road when travelling north.

"No right turn from Richmond Road into Chapel Road. No parking outside library and outside ‘The Venue’."

Phasing dates are ‘subject to change depending on progress of works’.

The heat network works have been a bone of contention for months, with Worthing town centre no stranger to road closures and diversions.

The works were always going to involve disruption and many would argue the end justifies the means – as the council has said, the first phase of the Worthing Heat Network, expected to be complete by 2026, is estimated to cut the town's carbon emissions by 3,000 tonnes a year or the equivalent of taking more than 2,000 cars off the road.

In August, Hemiko responded to fears of a Christmas trade crisis in Worthing.

Many businesses and their customers raised concerns in response to a planning application, to extend pipework from the Energy Centre in High Street to the Pavilion Theatre and Splashpoint Leisure Centre.

For the latest updates, Hemiko has a live interactive map on its website: https://worthingheatnetwork.co.uk/about/

If you have any questions or concerns, you are invited to email [email protected]