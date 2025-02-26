A public notice has advised that works will force the temporary closure of a key road in Worthing.

Worthing Borough Council has shared an update from Hemiko about its planned works at Lyndhurst Road – which form part of the ongoing construction of the Worthing Heat Network.

“A temporary road closure will take place from Monday, March 24 to Wednesday, June 2 and affect the section of Lyndhurst Road between the North Street roundabout and the Park Road junction,” the council posted on social media.

"The eastbound exit off the North Street roundabout will remain open during the work, allowing entrance and exit for residents of Providence Terrace and Saw Mill Place.

Worthing Borough Council has shared an update from Hemiko about its planned works at Lyndhurst Road – which form part of the ongoing construction of the Worthing Heat Network. Photo: Hemiko

“Construction work on High Street will be complete by the time this phase of the project begins, meaning vehicles heading eastbound will be able to divert down High Street and along Brighton Road as normal.”

As a result of the works, the bus stops on either side of Lyndhurst Road near Worthing Hospital will be ‘temporarily suspended and replaced’, the council said, adding: “Our surface car parks on Lyndhurst Road will remain open and accessible to the public.”

The pioneering heat network scheme aims to bring sustainable heating to buildings and homes to Worthing.

Low-carbon energy company Hemiko was selected to develop the Worthing Heat Network.

The investor, developer and operator of low carbon heat networks said: “Installing low carbon heat networks involves laying new pipe infrastructure under the roads.

"This requires digging a trench to install pipework, before reinstating the road to its original condition. As a result, there will be disruption affecting several roads in the town centre.

"This includes Lyndhurst Road, where works will be taking place from 24 March 2025 – 2 June 2025.”

Hemiko will be working on the section of Lyndhurst Road between the North Street roundabout and Park Road junction, resulting in lane closures on Park Road and immediately off the North Street roundabout, and a road closure on Lyndhurst Road.

The developer explained: “The eastbound exit off the North Street roundabout will remain open during works, allowing entrance and exit for residents of Providence Terrace and Saw Mill Place. Hemiko staff will be on hand to manage access to Saw Mill Place, assisting entry and exit through the works area for residents.

"The diagram included shows the area of work, with a diversion route represented in green. Traffic wishing to travel eastbound onto Lyndhurst Road will be diverted along High Street, Brighton Road, and Ham Road. The Park Road junction will be open only for southbound traffic for the first phase of works.

"During construction, the bus stops on either side of Lyndhurst Road near Worthing Hospital will be suspended. A partial bus diversion will be in place for the affected area; travellers are encouraged to contact Stagecoach and Compass Travel for further details.

"Pedestrian access to Lyndhurst Road will be unaffected. However, pedestrians wishing to cross on Lyndhurst Road are encouraged to use the crossing near Lidl on North Street.”

Hemiko said the health and safety of local residents and our staff ‘is a top priority’.

"We will be installing safety fencing around all sites to keep everyone safe,” a spokesperson said.

"We have undertaken health and safety assessments of the works and will continue to do these throughout. If you have accessibility requirements or vulnerability and are living or working on a road where we have planned works, please let us know on 01903 337364 or by emailing us.

"We know that no one likes disruption on their streets. We will be working very hard to minimise the disruption as much as possible. Thank you for your cooperation as we complete these essential works.”

If you have any concerns and would like to speak to one of the local team, you can call 01903 337364 or email [email protected]. Further details can be found at hemiko.com/contact-us.