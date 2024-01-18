Worthing: Multiple collisions causing delays
According to the AA’s traffic alert, there are reports of heavy traffic due to a collision involving a car and a bus.
The incident is affecting traffic on Stone Lane both ways around Rogate Road.
The collision was first reported just after 5.40pm.
The AA said the road is also partially blocked on the A24 in Broadwater Street West due to a collision involving two vehicles.
The incident was first reported just after 5.30pm.
The AA said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A24 Broadwater Street West both ways around A2032 Broadwater Green.”
A separate collision elsewhere in Worthing took place just before 5.10pm, which involved two vehicles on the B2223 Dominion Road and affected traffic in both directions at Penfold Road, the AA said.