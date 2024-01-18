A number of collisions in Worthing are causing delays this evening (Thursday, January 18).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the AA’s traffic alert, there are reports of heavy traffic due to a collision involving a car and a bus.

The incident is affecting traffic on Stone Lane both ways around Rogate Road.

The collision was first reported just after 5.40pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police accident sign

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AA said the road is also partially blocked on the A24 in Broadwater Street West due to a collision involving two vehicles.

The incident was first reported just after 5.30pm.

The AA said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A24 Broadwater Street West both ways around A2032 Broadwater Green.”