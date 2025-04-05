Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have been called to an incident in Worthing this evening (Saturday, April 5).

Officers were seen by the railway tracks at West Worthing station conducting searches.

A police car was also spotted outside the station.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Southern, which runs trains in the area, said a trespasser had been spotted on the track between Worthing and Angmering.

Police were then called.

Trains in the area are still subject to delays, Southern said.

On X, the train operator said: “We have been made aware that a trespasser has been seen on the track between Worthing and Angmering. Due to this, some trains will be running at a reduced speed through this area and some may be temporarily held at their location.

“Services are currently experiencing delays when travelling in this area.

“You can travel on your normal route, however please allow approximately 20 minutes extra time for your journey.”