Worthing: Police called to incident by railway tracks; trains delayed

By Richard Gladstone
Published 5th Apr 2025, 18:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have been called to an incident in Worthing this evening (Saturday, April 5).

Officers were seen by the railway tracks at West Worthing station conducting searches.

A police car was also spotted outside the station.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Southern, which runs trains in the area, said a trespasser had been spotted on the track between Worthing and Angmering.

Police were then called.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trains in the area are still subject to delays, Southern said.

On X, the train operator said: “We have been made aware that a trespasser has been seen on the track between Worthing and Angmering. Due to this, some trains will be running at a reduced speed through this area and some may be temporarily held at their location.

“Services are currently experiencing delays when travelling in this area.

“You can travel on your normal route, however please allow approximately 20 minutes extra time for your journey.”

Related topics:PoliceTwitterAngmering
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice