An upcoming Worthing road closure will impact buses that are already on diversion.

West Sussex County Council has announced the temporary closure of Victoria Road to allow gas mains to be replaced in safety.

An order has been made to temporarily close Victoria Road throughout its entire length. The order will come into effect on October 27 and remain in force until February 20.

Once made, the order may remain in force for up to 18 months, or until the proposed works are completed, whichever is earlier.

Victoria Road in Worthing will be closed to allow gas mains to be replaced in safety. Picture: Google Maps

The council said: "During the operative periods of this order the road will be closed in short sections as works progress along its length. Alternative routes for vehicles will be indicated on site. Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times."

Victoria Road is currently being used by Stagecoach for services 9 and 701 while the buses are on diversion from Richmond Road due to the installation of the Worthing Heat Network by Hemiko.

The Stagecoach service update says: "Services 9 and 701 will divert to run via Teville Road and St Botolph's Road in both directions. As such, buses will be unable to serve the following stops: Shakespeare Road, Amelia Park, Westbrooke and Library."

Richmond Road is due to remain closed until November 5.

Adur and Worthing Councils are working in partnership with low-carbon energy company Hemiko to deliver the Worthing Heat Network, a decarbonisation scheme providing climate friendly heating across the area.

Any queries about the effect of the order on traffic using the highway should be directed to the WSCC Contact Centre, telephone number 01243 642105. Ref: TTRO-2572- MM