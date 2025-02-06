Worthing road due to close while gas mains are replaced

A Worthing road which gives access to the A27 is due to be closed throughout its entire length for a number of weeks while the gas mains are replaced.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex County Council intends to make a Temporary Closure Order for Durrington Hill, with the work being done in stages.

The order will come into effect on February 26 and remain in force until April 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The order states: "WSCC intends to make an Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to temporarily close Durrington Hill in Worthing throughout its entire length. The road closure is needed to allow gas mains to be replaced in safety.

West Sussex County Council intends to make a Temporary Closure Order for Durrington Hill in Worthing

"Once made, the Order may remain in force for up to 18 months, or until the proposed works are completed, whichever is earlier.

"During the operative periods of this Order the road will be closed in short sections as works progress along its length. Alternative routes for vehicles will be indicated on site and access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times."