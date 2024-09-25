Worthing roadworks: Carriageway resurfacing will see multiple overnight closures
West Sussex Highways is planning works on a number of roads and roundabouts in the Worthing area next month.
A spokesperson said: “Please be advised that the below roads are due to be closed on the dates and times specified for carriageway resurfacing.
"An alternative route for traffic will be signed on site. Further details can be found on http://one.network.”
These are the roads that will be resurfaced, and when, between the hours of 8pm and 6am.
– Marine Parade, Worthing Central (outside 29 to 32): October 7th to October 9th;
– Pier Roundabout, Worthing Central (whole roundabout): October 7th to October 9th;
– Yeoman Road Roundabout, Northbrook (whole roundabout): October 8th to October 11th;
– Yeoman Road, Northbrook (from roundabout to rear of 2 Magnolia Close): October 8th to October 11th;
– Romany Road, Northbrook (Around 1 Winterbourne Close to 11 Winterbourne Close): October 8th to October 11th
