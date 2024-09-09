Key works to install new pipe infrastructure in Worthing have begun this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hemiko – an investor, developer and operator of low carbon heat networks – was selected by Worthing Borough Council to develop the Worthing Heat Network.

Installing low carbon heat networks involves laying new pipe infrastructure under the roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the roads affected is Union Place, where construction works will be taking place between Monday 9th September and early November,” a social media post read.

The works in Union Place will involve digging a trench, laying pipe, and then reinstatement works, resulting in a lane closure. Photo: Worthing Heat Network / Hemiko

"The works will involve digging a trench, laying pipe, and then reinstatement works, resulting in a lane closure.

“If you live on the road, or have a business on the road, access to your property for cars and pedestrians will be maintained at all times.

"Traffic will continue to flow one way, westbound towards The Venue. Eastbound traffic towards the roundabout and the Waitrose will be on diversion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists are asked to ‘please plan your journey accordingly’, whilst ‘leaving a few extra minutes to account for the diversion’.

A spokesperson added: “Access to the NCP car park on Union Place will be available throughout. You will not be able to park on the street between 9th September and 2nd November 2024.

"During this time, the council will be suspending these parking bays.

"The nearest alternative parking is the NCP car park on Union Place or the Guildbourne Centre car park. All cars will need to be removed from Union Place by 8am on 9th September 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said walking routes down Union Place will be ‘maintained at all times’.

Hemiko added: “Local businesses and residents received a leaflet in their letterboxes about these works in August.

“Thank you for your support whilst we continue these essential works to decarbonise Worthing and bring new jobs and investment to the town. Get in touch with us at [email protected] if you have any feedback or questions.”