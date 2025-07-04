Worthing town centre footpath, linking the seafront and shops, closed
West Sussex County Council says the temporary closure of the Montague Street to Augusta Place footpath is vital for public safety.
A Public Notice was posted by Tony Kershaw, the director of law and assurance at County Hall, on Thursday, July 3, extending a previous emergency closure notice.
He said: "WSCC has made an Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to temporarily close Montague Street to Augusta Place Footpath in Worthing from its junction with Montague Street, southwards to the entrance to Grafton Multi Storey Car Park.
"The closure of this route is needed to maintain public safety while investigations into the safety of the structure of Grafton Multi Storey Car Park are carried out."
The order extends the operation of a previously-issued emergency notice and is expected to remain in force until July 31 but if necessary, it may remain in force for up to 18 months, depending on the result of the ongoing investigations.
An alternative route for pedestrians is available via Prospect Place.
