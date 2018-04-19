TRAVEL: Serious delays on A259 in Newhaven after ‘multi-vehicle accident’

Serious delays have been reported on the A259 in Newhaven after a ‘multi-vehicle’ accident.

Traffic reports say the accident happened outside Kwik-fit garage on the A259 Brighton Road.

The road was blocked for some time, however police have partially re-opened the road to allow traffic to pass, reports say.

Congestion has been reported on the A259 South Coast Road to Telscombe Cliffs, on the A259 Claremont Road to Bishopstone and on the A26 to Paradise Park Turn Off.

Serious delays have also been reported throughout Newhaven and on the approaches.