Severe delays have been reported on the A27 in Lewes following an accident.

Traffic reports say the road is partially blocked due to the accident, which happened eastbound on the A27 after the A26 (Southerham Roundabout).

Congestion has been reported up to Coldean Lane, Carden Avenue, Ditchling Road and on the A26 Cuilfail Tunnel to the A26 Malling Street.

The road has partially re-opened to allow traffic to pass the scene, reports say.