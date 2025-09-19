Traveling Wilburys celebration in Eastbourne

Although they never actually toured there’s a chance to experience the sound of the Traveling Wilburys once again as the show Roy Orbison and the Traveling Wilburys Experience returns to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Tuesday, September 23.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets from £33.50. Call the box office on 01323 412000 or see www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

The Traveling Wilburys were an English-American super-group featuring Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty. The band formed in 1988 thanks to a happy accident. George Harrison needed a B-side to This is Love, George and co-writer Jeff Lynne of ELO had been hanging out in Bob Dylan’s studio with Tom Petty and Roy Orbison – so George took the initiative and the band began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Come and enjoy a fantastic tribute evening of entertainment jam-packed with non-stop hits, big screen action expert narrative and lots of fun. Audiences will be taken on a journey through several decades of pop celebrating the music of Jeff Lynne's ELO, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and The Beatles' George Harrison. And, of course, the collective genius that was The Traveling Wilburys.

“Now in its eleventh year of touring, the show is an up-tempo feel-good celebration of classics such as Pretty Woman, Mr Blue Sky, Please Please Me, End of The Line, Handle With Care, Free Falling, Blowing in the Wind, Tweeter, The Monkey Man, Heading for the Light, Only the Lonely and many more.

“The Travelling Wilburys were a unique, never to be repeated, musical experiment. Five music stars, each with their own stellar status who formed a band on an equal footing, with equal importance and no egos. Five friends who admired and respected each other combined to make a perfect collaboration, but one which was cruelly restricted to a short period of time with the original five due to Roy Orbison’s untimely death later the year they were created in 1988.”

Also coming up at the venue is Josh Widdicombe: Not My Cup Of Tea (Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, Friday, September 26, 7.30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By now Josh has almost certainly mastered the art of stand-up, either that or he has wasted the last 15 years of his life. Come along and decide for yourself. Expect it to be shorter and with lower production values than Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but funnier and with more references to tea.

“Josh co-hosts the hugely popular podcast Parenting Hell with Rob Beckett, which has become so popular that they undertook a live arena tour in 2023 and released a book which topped the Sunday Times Bestseller Charts. He’s co-hosted in over 30 series of the multi-award-winning Channel 4 series The Last Leg, is a team captain on Sky Max’s Rob Beckett’s Smart TV and co-hosts Sky’s Hold The Front Page. Josh also has an almost complete collection of Panini football sticker books!

“Expect an evening of classic Josh, enhanced by the self-awareness and introspection that hosting a parenting podcast has brought and focusing on the universally relatable moments in life. The routines aren’t topical and the tour title is inspired by Josh’s new fondness of the smaller things that are classically British…”