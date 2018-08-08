Travellers told to move on from village green

Travellers who have taken up residence on The Green at Ringmer have been ordered to move on.

Sussex Police this morning (Wednesday, August 8) issued a Section 61 notice and the families will have to leave the village by this afternoon.

The Travellers arrived earlier this week and the situation has been monitored by Lewes MP Maria Caulfield.

She tweeted: “Thanks to everyone for reporting the extra Travellers who turned up to The Green last night.

“The police visited overnight and will be returning this morning with council officers. I am doing all I can to get them moved on to a designated site as soon as possible.”

Lewes District Council said in a statement today: “Sussex Police served a Section 61 notice on 10 caravans parked near the cricket pavilion in Ringmer at 12.16pm with notice to leave by 5pm today.

“Officers from Lewes District Council have been working closely with Sussex Police, Ringmer Parish Council and East Sussex County Council’s Traveller Liaison Group since the arrival of the caravans.”