Tree planting postponed because of snow forecast

The ‘We Love Trees’ planting weekend in Seaford, due to take place tomorrow (Saturday, March 17) and on Sunday, has been postponed because of the grim weather forecast.

The revised plan for helpers is to move the event to the following week,

Meet on Saturday, March 24, at 9.30am in Belgrave Crescent (at the bottom of the road); and on Sunday, March 25, at 9.30am in Grosvenor Road (at the junction with Kedale Road).

Please bring a spade or a fork if you have one, and wear gloves and appropriate footwear.