TREVOR WEEKS: We were very lucky with the snow

Well I’m glad the snow has gone. After staying all week at the casualty centre during the snow I have been rather tired to say the least. Chris stayed over twice when we had amber weather warnings for snow and ice.

We were very lucky to be honest. The lane to my flat in Uckfield was impassable except by four-wheel drive, so the centre was my best option.

I had to have a polite chat with a fox in care which kept keeping me awake, he is a sweet fox though so I can’t be cross as its not his fault. I’m just pleased to he is feeling better.

A very poorly heron was delivered to our casualty centre over the weekend with what appeared to be a nasty fractured leg.

Thanks to BeneCare Medical who have very kindly supplied us with a thermoplastic splinting material, usually used for humans, we have been able to splint the leg, a trick we have learnt from the Swan Sanctuary.

With so many varying types of animals we deal with, this pliable material is ideal for everything from herons to pigeons, foxes and more.

This fracture would of been very difficult to stabilise and splint but the thermo splint has made it possible.

The Swan Sanctuary has kindly taken on the heron for us and their team will fix the fracture more permanently and provide long term care.

Thank you to both BeneCare Medical and the Swan Sanctuary for their help.

Rescuer Chris was called out to a swan sat in the middle of Wartling Road, Eastbourne.

Our duty rescuers were all busy at the time so off duty rescuer Chris kindly attended.

The swan was unharmed luckily and returned to the lake at Princes Park.

We have a stunningly beautiful teal in care. We rarely see these coming into care.

The poor bird was caught by a cat and had a wound to its chest which needed cleaning and has now been bedded down with food and water.

He is a lively little fellow and fingers crossed can be released shortly.

Another unusual visitor to our centre this week was a common gull.

Despite their name, we don’t see many of them. We have also had a few black-headed gulls in too.

A stunning song thrush has been delivered from Buxted, again after being caught by a cat.

No major injuries luckily but too much feather loss to be out in the cold.

As result of the snowy weather we have admitted a few hedgehogs found out during the daytime.

One was admitted after being found out during the daytime in the snow licking some frozen ice in a garden in Priory Road, Eastbourne.

Now safe and warm he is improving and we expect him to make a full recovery.

As the warmer weather starts to creep back in again, and especially on damp wet nights, thousands of toads are going to start migrating across the country.

After dark, please keep an eye out for them and move them to the side of the road if you come across any, making sure you stay safe at all times.

The key locations where they are regularly seen crossing and get run over frequently are the lane from Litlington to Exceat, Knowle Lane Halland, the Grove Park and Ersham Park Estates in Hailsham, the A275 between Lewes and Offham; the Harlands Estate Uckfield, Spithurst Road and Church Road Barcombe, Pump Lane Plumpton, as well as many other locations around the county in smaller numbers.

It is always best to wear gloves when picking up toads.

Place them in the direction they are travelling or in the direction of water, but this isn’t always obvious.

You can find out your nearest Toad Patrol and more about toad migration via the Frog Life website at www.froglife.org