Tributes have been paid to a woman who sadly died on the Sussex coast last week.

Emergency services were called to reports of a person in the water off Brighton beach on Tuesday, April 11, following an extensive search, Sai Tejaswi Kommareddy was sadly pronounced dead.

According to Bedford Today, her funeral is being held in Hyderabad, India today (Saturday, April 22).

Cranfield University, where Sai was studying space engineering, said this in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sai Tejaswi Kommareddy, who was studying at Cranfield University.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We know this loss is devastating and we are supporting friends, family and our wider student and staff community.

"We would encourage anyone affected by this news to reach out to our wellbeing team for support and advice."