Tributes paid to Horam woman after murder probe launched

The family of a young woman found dead in her home at Horam have paid tribute to her.

Just before 5pm on Saturday (19 May) police were called to a flat at Manor Court, Horam High St, where they found the body of 21-year-old Bex Olive, of that address.

Bex’s mother, Julie Baker, has released a tribute on behalf of her family.

She said, “Rebecca Olive, or Bex as we loved to call her, was a loving individual and would do anything for anyone.

“She always cared and never forgot anyone’s birthday, always had a smile and a zest for life.

“It’s with great sadness that she’s no longer with us and as a family we are completely devastated.

“She will be sorely missed and always in our hearts.

“We ask for our privacy to be respected at this tragic time.”

A tribute was also issued by Sussex Downs College where Bex studied hair and beauty until 2016.

A spokesperson said, “The Sussex Downs College community sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Rebecca Olive who has sadly died.

“We wish to send our condolences to the family on their tragic loss. It is devastating news for our college and wider community.”

Detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team are investigating and the death is currently unexplained.

A postmortem took place on Sunday May 20 but the cause of death has not yet been established and further forensic tests are to take place.

Two men aged 19 and 55 were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and have since been released under investigation.

The men were known to Bex, and are known to each other, say police.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Ashcroft said, “Anyone learning of this death who has any information that might assist our investigation is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting Operation Eldon.”