Tributes pour in following death of former Seaford councillor, Sarah McStravick

Tributes have poured in following the death last week of a former Seaford councillor who dedicated her life to improving the lives of residents. Seaford Town Council sends its deepest condolences to former Cllr Sarah McStravick’s family and remembers her contributions to the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: "As a former Town Councillor from 2011 to 2015,it is with great regret that the Town Council learnt of the passing of Sarah McStravick following a period of illness.

"Sarah was elected to the Town Council in 2011 and served as a town councillor for the 2011-2015 term. The Town Council remembers her as incredibly passionate, and an admirably strong woman who always tried to represent her local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As well as Full Council, Sarah volunteered her time to the Town Council’s Planning and Highways Committee for the entire four-year term, as well as serving three years on the Town Council’s Community Services Committee."

Sarah McStravick

Cllr Linda Wallraven, Chair of the Planning and Highways Committee said: "Sarah was a conscientious and hard-working member of the Planning and Highways Committee and it was a pleasure to work alongside her”.

Sarah led the campaign to save Seaford's trains. She also organised the response to support residents during the Covid pandemic, helping provide food, medication and other essentials.

Her funeral will be held at St Leonard's Church, Seaford at noon on March 24. All are welcome and invited to go to Seaford Little Theatre afterwards where she will be remembered with love.

--Susan King Senior Reporter Sussex Express Mobile 07976 800 195