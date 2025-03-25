Tributes to Heathfield stalwart Jack Goldsmith

Trevor Jack Goldsmith died, aged 77 at Dudwell St Mary, Burwash after a lifetime in Heathfield.

The life of a businessman, sportsman, community activist and contributor to the quality of life in Heathfield will be celebrated at a memorial service in early April.

Trevor Jack Goldsmith died, aged 77 at Dudwell St Mary, Burwash after a lifetime in Heathfield. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Welcome Church, Alexandra Road, Heathfield at 3 pm on April 3. Everyone who knew Trevor is welcome to attend.

Trevor was best known for starting and operating Goldsmith and Allcorn in both Heathfield and Uckfield. The company has been supplying their customers with new and used cars for more than 30 years and were trusted by customers as being fair and honest.

Trevor Goldsmith

He started life in the motor trade at Battle Hill Motors, Battle, Vauxhall and Opel dealers in 1976. He later set up and operated his own business, putting in hours that would have shocked many current workers in the industry.

On top of that, Trevor was well known throughout Heathfield for his work with the Heathfield and Waldron Rotary Club, Heathfield Community College, Heathfield First and various initiatives including setting up the High Street clock and the Christmas lights. In fact, as his son Russell admitted, not much went on in Heathfield that Trevor was not involved with. He was usually present at most get-togethers and meetings when life in the town was discussed.

He was a passionate sportsman, playing football until well into his fifties, for teams such as Easbourne Town and Heathfield Hotspurs. He enjoyed snooker at the town's snooker club and also played stoolball and cricket, enjoying actually participating in sport rather than just watching it.

He worked hard to raise funds for St Wilfrid's Hospice in Eastbourne and had said he would be delighted if donations could be made towards the 'amazing work they do.'

Russell is continuing to run the company in exactly the way his father would have wished it.