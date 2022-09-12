Tributes to ‘kind and funny’ Eastbourne father found dead in shed

An inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (September 8), heard Samuel Murdoch, a labourer, was found dead in the garden shed of his home in Victoria Gardens.

Mr Murdoch had two daughters with his partner Gemma Westlake and they all lived with his mother Jayne Murdoch. Miss Westlake said: “He was kind and funny and passionate. Sam was the life and soul of the party but he changed in 2014 when his father suddenly died.”

This loss resulted in Mr Murdoch turning to alcohol, the inquest heard.

Inquests at Eastbourne Town Hall

Miss Westlake said: “They were best friends. That changed Sam, he became a functioning alcoholic. Things got bad in the last two years. He didn’t open up about things that upset him. He bottled it up.”

The inquest heard that in January this year Mr Murdoch suddenly stopped drinking and did not cooperate with STAR - the drug and alcohol service. Mrs Murdoch said: “He was a heavy drinker since his dad’s death but he suddenly stopped in early January. He said he felt better in himself. He was lively and outgoing, and always making people laugh.”

Miss Westlake said in the three weeks prior to his death it was ‘like having him back before the drinking’.

She said on the day of his death, Mr Murdoch kept going in and out of the house and she thought he had gone to bed in the afternoon. Miss Westlake said that once she had put their children to bed, she went to get the dog in from the garden. When the dog came out of the shed Miss Westlake went to have a look and found Mr Murdoch dead inside.

She ran to the neighbours to get help and 999 was called. Paramedics and police attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze ruled Mr Murdoch had taken his own life.