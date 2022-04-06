Tributes to much-loved 'Dinky', 82, who died following a collision on the A276 near Heathfield

The family of a man who sadly died following a collision on the A276 near Heathfield have paid tribute to him.

By Susan King
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 10:20 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 10:54 am
Derek 'Dinky' Doo

Derek ‘Dinky’ Doo, 82, from Heathfield was involved in the collision involving a single vehicle just before 3.25pm on Tuesday, March 22.

His family said: “Dinky was a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his daughter, three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

“Although his name was Derek, he was known to everyone as ‘Dinky’ which was a ring name given to him by his dad who used to be a boxer.

“Dinky was prominent at some of the local sports clubs, including Buxted Bowls Club and Heathfield and Waldron Rugby Club.”

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and would ask anyone who has information about it to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Bramble.

