Tributes to much-loved 'Dinky', 82, who died following a collision on the A276 near Heathfield

Derek 'Dinky' Doo

Derek ‘Dinky’ Doo, 82, from Heathfield was involved in the collision involving a single vehicle just before 3.25pm on Tuesday, March 22.

His family said: “Dinky was a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his daughter, three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

“Although his name was Derek, he was known to everyone as ‘Dinky’ which was a ring name given to him by his dad who used to be a boxer.

“Dinky was prominent at some of the local sports clubs, including Buxted Bowls Club and Heathfield and Waldron Rugby Club.”