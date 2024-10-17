Trio Gaspard play for the Chichester Chamber Concerts series

Trio Gaspard are the November guests in the Chichester Chamber Concerts series.

Founded in 2010, they regularly perform at major international concert halls such as Wigmore Hall, Berlin Philharmonie and many others.

They will be in the Assembly Room, Chichester on Thursday, November 7 when their programme will be Sándor Veress: Tre Quadri for Piano Trio; Brahms: Hungarian Dances (arr Rimmer); László Lajtha: Klaviertrio, Op. 10; Haydn: Trio in B flat, Hob: XV:38; and Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody, No. 9 Carneval de Pest. Tickets from Chichester Festival Theatre.

The trio are Jonian Ilias Kadesha, violin; Vashti Hunter, cello; and Nicholas Rimmer, piano.

Nicholas, who joined ten years ago next year, is delighted to be heading back to the UK where he grew up. He is half English and half German. He went to Germany at the age of 21 and ended up staying.

“The trio was formed in a slightly complicated process in 2010. Our mutual chamber music teacher was really instrumental in bringing us together as a group. He had heard Jonian and introduced him to Vashti, and they had a Korean pianist in the beginning who then went back to Korea. I had studied with the same teacher a little bit before that and he just suggested me. We kind of knew each other all in a way and so they approached me in 2015 so it has now been the best part of ten years.

“It was very easy for me to join. They are lovely people but musically I felt very much as though I fitted in well right from the beginning. It just felt right for so many reasons and it has been a real joy. We are all three very different personalities but we complement each other very well. I feel that there is a huge amount of respect between us for each other and we've had the great fortune of being able to develop the ensemble with enough concerts to build up a repertoire but also with enough musical curiosity to explore different repertoires as well. We all have a shared passion for Haydn so the idea of recording all the Haydn trios was something we were very happy with. We also had the good fortune to play with some amazing musicians that influenced us and made us feel as though the trio was developing well. It takes quite a long time to really gel as a trio and I think that's a process that is never really completed. You're always working together.

“It is really nice to get the chance to come to the UK pretty regularly over the last few years. Thanks to our fantastic management in London we have really been able to put our foot down in the UK and we really love playing there. For me personally having been in Germany for so many years I had lost contact with the English scene so it's lovely to reestablish that. And also English audiences are great. They are incredibly varied in the types of audience and the types of venue. There are some really great festivals and there are also some really special small music clubs that have been going for ages where there is a real knowledge and a real passion for the music.”