Triple awards success for Bishopstone station community volunteers

There was triple success for the community volunteers behind the restoration of Bishopstone station near Seaford.The Friends of Bishopstone Station (FoBS) were given three prizes at the annual Railfuture Awards.

Friends of Bishopstone Station chair Barbara Mine was named as joint winner of the Gold Award for Campaigner of the Year. The station group was commended for Best Social Media and given a joint commendation for Best Website.

The awards ceremony was held at the Senate House of the University of London on Saturday (15 July). Barbara and FoBS member Graham Moore attended the event to represent the station on the Sussex Downs Line running from Seaford to Brighton.

Barbara said: “We were absolutely delighted to be given these awards by Railfuture. We wouldn’t be where we are today without the incredible and fantastic team at the Friends of Bishopstone Station.”

Friends of Bishopstone Station chair Barbara Mine and member Graham Moore with the Railfuture Awards

Railfuture judges made these comments about the individual categories.

Campaigner of the Year

The judges commented: “Barbara has been the driving force of FoBS, has networked superbly, seen the community hub opened by the Lord Lieutenant of (East) Sussex, developed a sustainable financial model for the CIC (Community Interest Company), and been rewarded as a 1 in 500 ‘Coronation Champion’ – a role model for any rail-related community project.”

Best Social Media

Railfuture honorary president Christian Wolmar and Friends of Bishopstone Station chair Barbara Mine

Railfuture judges noted: “Professional use of technology, including a WhatsApp group, primarily devoted to promoting use of the highly successful community hub in restored non-rail operational parts of the station building.”

FoBS posts regularly on Twitter and on Facebook.

Best Website

Railfuture judges said: “FoBS website (is) very professional, focused on the station as a thriving community hub using re-purposed parts of the unique Art Deco listed building.”

The FoBS website has information about the community hub, a booking form for groups interested in hiring the venue and a detailed history of the station.

The awards were presented by Railfuture’s honorary president Christian Wolmar.

Railfuture is an independent organisation campaigning for a bigger, better railway. It is a voluntary group representing rail users.

The Friends of Bishopstone Station are supported by Southeast Communities Rail Partnership which works to connect communities to places and opportunities. It has nine Community Rail lines and works with five train operators across East and West Sussex as well as parts of Surrey, Kent and Berkshire. The partnership works with train operators, Network Rail, local authorities, community representatives and dedicated volunteers at stations on its lines.