Trotton Fete gets it ducks in a row for the oldest duck race in Sussex

The famous, traditional village fete on Saturday 16th September was held in the lovely setting of Trotton Place, with the kind permission of the owners, and included children's games, craft, garden, home produce, bric-a-brac, tombola and other stands, plus a fabulous tea tent with home-made cakes and cream teas.
By Gilly BarwickContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 12:29 BST
The special attraction of the day was the oldest duck race in Sussex along the river Rother.

With the beautiful weather bringing out the crowds, hundreds supported the ducks as they raced towards the finish line.

Gilly Barwick's duck came in first, winning her a cash prize and a bottle of champagne.

Gilly Barwick’s Duck wins the race

illy, who works for Midhurst Macmillan, donated her prize to Midhurst Palliative Care, the charity that now helps fund the Midhurst Macmillan Service enabling to continue to provide specialist community based palliative care across West Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey.

