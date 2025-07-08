"True troubadour" Reg Meuross is the next guest at Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club

Reg Meuross is the next guest at Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club on Wednesday, July 16.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club spokesman Nick Cant said: “Reg Meuross is a true troubadour. The breadth and depth of his material is unparalleled in contemporary folk: songs about forgotten heroes, famous names, folk legends, the climate emergency, tales from the kitchen sink and news from the world stage; if something needs to be sung about, then Reg Meuross has a song for it.”

The gig is Upstairs at the Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH; £8 cash, pay on the door. Doors 7.30pm, start 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reg’s clever and imaginative lyrics have earned him the title of Master Storyteller (PennyBlack Music) and led Mike Harding (Mike Harding Folk Show) to introduce him onto the stage of The Royal Albert Hall as ‘one of the finest singer-songwriters this country has produced.’ Whether it’s a village hall or the Albert Hall, Reg brings to the stage a collection of extremely beautiful songs, performed with humour and depth and sung with the voice of an angel. Reg has that rare gift of being able to touch people, through his songs and performance, on a really human level. His words and music paint pictures that remain with the listener long after the song has been sung.

“Mark Radcliffe introduced Reg Meuross onto the BBC Radio 2 Folk Show as a ‘brilliant singer-songwriter and true troubadour with a social conscience.’ And it’s not all protest. As well as story songs which bring characters from history to life and comment on life around him, Reg also writes and sings some of the most heart-aching love songs ever written, performed with depth and spellbinding delivery.

“In his 27 years as a solo artist, Somerset-based singer-songwriter Reg Meuross has tackled a wide array of historical based subjects in songs exposing injustice and inequality or celebrating heroism and courage. He has written paeans to the NHS, Emily Dickinson, Victor Jara and Sophie Scholl, shed light on how miners were unjustly vilified as cowards when they were ordered to continue their work rather than serve during the war, turned a critical eye on contemporary England and told of the tragic fates of murdered or separated lovers and of the ignominy heaped upon unmarried mothers and prostitutes even after death.”