Try your hand at creative writing at The Beachy Head Story, Eastbourne

Seasonal creative writing courses continue at Eastbourne’s Beachy Head Story exhibition this winter and spring.

Beachy Head at Sunset by Matt Kuchta

On Monday February 13, the exhibition’s writer in residence Annalie Seaman will lead the workshop entitled The Edge of an Old Empire: Migrations and Innovations in Roman Eastbourne.

The workshop is from 10.30am-12.15pm, takes place at The Beachy Head Story exhibition on Beachy Head Road, and tickets are now on sale.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism & Culture, said: “The creative writing workshops are a wonderful way to explore the fascinating and complex landscape heritage of Beachy Head and inspire the writer within us.

“The sessions look at aspects of geology and archaeology, social history and the natural environment and each workshop will be layered with poetry and prose and stories.”

There are two further creative writing workshops in March.

On Monday March 6 between 10.30am and 12.15pm, there will be an extended workshop entitled Part 1 Save Our Souls! celebrating 199 years of the RNLI in Eastbourne.

And on Monday March 27 from 10.30am - 12.15pm, Part 2 'Rescue' will take place with a visit from the Beachy Head Chaplains.