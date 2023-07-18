Tulleys Drive-In Cinema makes a spectacular comeback under the starry skies

Brace yourselves for an exhilarating return as Tulleys Drive-In Cinema stages its grand comeback on July 28, setting the town abuzz with excitement!

Back by relentless popular demand, this iconic cinema, once a lockdown sensation in 2021, is reigniting the magic of the silver screen beneath the twinkling night sky.

Revolutionizing the movie-watching experience, Tulleys Drive-In Cinema brings together the best of both worlds - the allure of a captivating film and the allure of the great outdoors. Settle into your car's comfort as the screen lights up, revealing your cherished classics and blockbuster hits in unparalleled brilliance. With top-of-the-line visuals and mind-blowing sound, prepare to be transported into the heart of every cinematic masterpiece.

"But it's not just about the movies; it's about creating unforgettable memories," says Stuart Beare, the owner of Tulleys Farm. "We are thrilled to be back, providing a unique and enchanting experience for our visitors. The combination of starry skies, state-of-the-art technology, and the comfort of your own vehicle makes Tulleys Drive-In Cinema an unbeatable destination for both couples, families and friends."