Tulleys Farm welcomes dogs for 'Pooches, Paws, and Pumpkins' at Tulleys Pumpkin Festival
Tulleys Farm, in Crawley, is hosting a dedicated ‘Pooches, Paws, and Pumpkins’ event on Wednesday, October 16.
There will be gourmet dog treats and ‘puppuccinos’ on offer to spoil your beloved pet, as well as exclusive merch giveaways.
Visitors are also invited to ‘deck out’ their dogs in their spookiest or funniest get-ups in a canine-costume contest. Winners wil be notified the same day.
A spokesperson for Tulleys said: “Join us for a day dedicated to our furry friends at Tulleys Pumpkin Festival
"Participate in our various activities and challenges to win exclusive Tulley's Pumpkin Farm merchandise.
"It's the perfect keepsake to remember this special day!”
To book tickets, visit the Tulleys Farm website.
Tickets include access to the pumpkin fields, photo opportunities and live, roaming characters.
Tulleys Farm is located in Turners Hill, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 4PE.
