Tunnel to close overnight for works

The Cuilfail Tunnel will be closing on Friday night (September 21) due to essential maintenance works.

The tunnel on the A26 in Lewes will be closed between 8pm that evening and 6am the following morning (September 22) due to the works by East Sussex Highways.

To facilitate these works Highways says it will also be necessary to close the lay-by south of the Cuilfail Tunnel on the A26 Southerham Road from a point 88 metres south of the Cuilfail Tunnel southwards for a distance of 75 metres. This will be in place from 9am on the Thursday (September 20) until 5pm on Monday (September 24).

The diversion for northbound traffic will be via: A27 Southerham roundabout - A27 Lewes By-Pass to Ashcombe Roundabout - A275 Brighton Road - A277 Lewes High Street - A2029 Market Street – A2029 North Street - A2029 Little East Street - A26 Phoenix Causeway.

While southbound traffic will be diverted via: the northern end of Cuilfail Tunnel - A26 Phoenix Causeway - U5140 Malling Street - U5143 South Street.

