A restaurant in Eastbourne is donating all income on Sunday to help people in Turkey affected by the earthquake tragedy.

In the early hours of Monday (February 6) an earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border. More than 17,000 people are now known to have been killed and thousands more have been injured.

Dem Shish Restaurant & Cocktail Bar is holding a fundraiser on Sunday (February 12). All income will go to Ahbap Turkey which will deliver shelter, food and medical supplies to people who have been affected by the earthquake.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “Our homeland Turkey is in desperate need of help due to the catastrophic earthquake that has shocked the world. Lives have been lost and civilians are trapped in freezing temperatures.

Turkey earthquake: Eastbourne restaurant donates income to help with relief effort (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

“Our Dem Shish team have decided to work voluntarily and local musician Paul Watson has volunteered to support our effort by performing live from 2pm–4pm. We have a duty to help everyone affected by this disaster and hope we can rely on your support.”

