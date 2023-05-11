Turn your garage roof into a meadow - get inspired with Eastbourne Spring Water Festival

Green roof in the city - supporting biodiversity and harnessing rainwater.

It’s hard to know how to help the environment and have a meaningful effect, but an event happening at the Towner Gallery on May 17 will explain just that. Expert Dusty Gedge will talk about how to create your own green roof - that’s a roof that has plants and vegetation. It can protect against flooding, increase biodiversity, and make your own environment beautiful.

Sheds, garages, and other buildings can all be converted to have beautiful green roofs. Dusty will also share research into the latest innovations in green roof technology, green walls, and rain-gardens.

The event’s being run by the Blue Heart project as part of Eastbourne Spring Water Festival. They are also joining forces with Compass Community Arts, Strandliners and Plastic Free Eastbourne for a walk-and-talk event in Shinewater Park on May 16th. The lakes there were created as part of Eastbourne’s flood management but became a haven for wildlife and a place for leisure. The event will explore many stories from this one special place – archaeological evidence about the bronze age environment, the park’s role in supporting biodiversity, and controlling the water that flows through it.

If you would like to find out more about Blue Heart, visit the festival’s Eco Stall Fair on Saturday May 13th, where its team is talking about the project and gathering information from members of the public about their local area and environment, and the role of water in their lives.

Eleanor Lanyon from Blue Heart said, “We love to get out and about chatting to folk, so we’re delighted to be part of this year’s Eastbourne Spring Water Festival. As a flood mitigation project, celebrating water is close to our hearts. I’m looking forward to fascinating conversations at the Eco Stalls Fair and event at Shinewater Park, and being inspired by Dusty Gedge’s talk.”

BOOK How to make a green roof and other stories: https://bit.ly/3AFdZDdBOOK Studio at the Lake, Shinewater Park: https://bit.ly/3K70bHi

