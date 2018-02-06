TV contest puts B&B owners in national spotlight

The owners of a bed and breakfast business are “proud to be putting Seaford on the map” by appearing on national television later this month.

Jason and Julie Martin, owners of The Buckle, a high-end B&B on Seaford seafront, have taken part in the popular teatime show, Four in a Bed.

Their weekend B&B business had been open for just four weeks when Mr Martin, a project manager and his wife, a financial controller, recorded the episodes.

Mr Martin said: “We are really excited to see the show. We have worked hard to renovate our home, turning the top floor into three bespoke en-suite bedrooms.

“Seaford has the best of everything, the sea and the forest. Hopefully people can be proud of where they live and what we have done when they watch.

“We have no access to any advance screening ourselves so we are in the hands of the editors.”

Four in a Bed is aired on weekdays at 5pm on Channel Four. Each week, four new sets of B&B owners take it in turns to visit each other’s establishments.

After each visit they rate their stay, based on the accommodation, the breakfast, and the activities their hosts lay on.

They make a secret payment in an envelope and at the end of the week the cash totals are revealed to show which B&B was the most popular.

Mr Martin said he is sworn to secrecy over the result. People will just have to watch the show to discover how The Buckle got on against the rival establishments

The Mayor of Seaford Cllr Linda Wallraven said: “I think it’s marvellous that they are appearing on national TV. It would be good to attract more tourists to our lovely, friendly town. Promoting tourism in our town is a really good thing.”

Mr and Mrs Martin will be appearing on Four in a Bed on Monday, February 19, for five consecutive nights starting at 5pm.