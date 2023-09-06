BREAKING
Two Bognor Regis roads closed after tractor tips diesel onto roundabout

Two Bognor Regis roads have been closed following reports of a tractor rolling and releasing diesel into the road today (Wednesday, September 6).
By Joe Stack
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 15:14 BST
Emergency services and the Environment Agency have been called to roundabout on the A259 Rowans Way earlier this afternoon after a large tractor rolled onto its side, spilling its load of diesel, according to reports.

The North Bersted bypass has been closed while the scene is made safe.

Rowans Way is also closed towards Oldlands Way Roundabout.

Sussex Police and the Environement Agency have been approached for more information.

