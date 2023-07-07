Two by-elections to take place in Wealden in July

Notices of Elections have been published in relation to two by-elections taking place on Thursday July 27 2023.

Voters will go to the polls to elect a member to represent Heathfield & Mayfield on East Sussex County Council and a member to sit on Hailsham Town Council representing Hailsham North West ward.

The names of those standing in the elections were published on Monday July 3 and details can be found at https://www.wealden.gov.uk/voting-and-elections/forthcoming-elections/

Residents wishing to vote should ensure they are on the register no later than Tuesday July 11.

The deadline for applications to apply to vote by post or to amend an existing postal or proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday July 12.