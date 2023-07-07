NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Two by-elections to take place in Wealden in July

Notices of Elections have been published in relation to two by-elections taking place on Thursday July 27 2023.
By Annemarie FieldContributor
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:20 BST

Voters will go to the polls to elect a member to represent Heathfield & Mayfield on East Sussex County Council and a member to sit on Hailsham Town Council representing Hailsham North West ward.

The names of those standing in the elections were published on Monday July 3 and details can be found at https://www.wealden.gov.uk/voting-and-elections/forthcoming-elections/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents wishing to vote should ensure they are on the register no later than Tuesday July 11.

Most Popular
Wealden District Council logoWealden District Council logo
Wealden District Council logo

The deadline for applications to apply to vote by post or to amend an existing postal or proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday July 12.

Applications to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate must be made by 5pm on Wednesday July 19 and the deadline for new applications to vote by Proxy is also 5pm on Wednesday July 19.

Related topics:ResidentsEast Sussex County Council