Two people have been cut free from a vehicle after a crash at the roundabout outside Crawley Town Football Club this afternoon.

Sussex Police said a minor-injury collision involving a van and a car was reported just after 1pm at Winfield Way this afternoon (May 4).

At 1:20pm, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service removed the roof of the car and release two casualties from the vehicle.

The incident took place this afternoon (May 4) and emergency services in attendance.

Police said both casualties had minor-injuries from the collison.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 1.20pm we responded to a road traffic collision involving a car and a van at Winfield Way, Broadfield.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines from Crawley and Horsham, as well as Crawley's heavy rescue tender to the scene.

"On arrival firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to remove the roof of the car. Two casualties were then released from the vehicle and left in the care of paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service."

The lanes from Pease Pottage down to the roundabout have been blocked off

The AA traffic planner said the collision took place on the A23 Brighton Bound at A2004 Southgate Avenue in Crawley, leaving the road partially blocked, with queues of traffic forming.

A temporary road closure was put in place by Police and the incident is being handled by the West Sussex County Council Highways and ambulance service.